Act 10 was dark time with mixed results

But the Republican governor had more in mind than state finances. He all but eliminated collective bargaining for the public sector unions that had favored his Democratic opponents in election campaigns. Walker punished those unions he disliked (leaving police and firefighters alone) by making it harder for them to collect dues and recertify. Under Act 10, for example, earning a majority of votes was no longer good enough to keep a union going. Instead, unions seeking to recertify needed majority support from more than half of all eligible members. That meant if some workers didn’t participate in the vote, they would be counted as opposing the union.

Act 10 dramatically cut labor union membership, income and power.

The Great Divide: 10 years since Act 10 A decade later, the Wisconsin State Journal looks back at the historic debate and protests over the controversial anti-union law known as Act 10.

Republicans have enjoyed political advantages ever since. That’s why Walker — who survived the recall and won a second term before losing to Gov. Tony Evers in 2018 — remains a hero to many conservatives, and a villain to many liberals.

To the rest of us, Act 10 isn’t so simple. The early years of Walker’s first term were a dark time for civic life in Wisconsin. Just about everybody knew a public worker, so it was personal. People chose sides and scorned those who disagreed, even neighbors, friends and family.