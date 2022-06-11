A surface parking lot for Downtown lakefront? Really?

Madison’s beautiful lakefront in the heart of Downtown is definitely not the place for a surface parking lot.

Yet 58 stalls painted onto a long swath of concrete fill much of the Lake Monona shoreline in Law Park between Machinery Row and Monona Terrace.

Our city can — and must — be more creative with such prime public space.

Access to Lake Monona from the Capitol Square, just a few blocks away, is similarly short-sighted. Good luck finding an easy or direct route to the water. A 33-foot drop, six lanes of traffic and railroad tracks stand in your way.

The Lake Monona waterfront Downtown is ripe for a remake. And we hope and urge that it finally happens.

City Hall is moving in the right direction. It recently advanced an exciting competition to reimagine the popular but uninspired shore from Law Park past Monona Terrace and along the John Nolen causeway to Olin Park.

The request for contestants triggered quite a reaction. Fourteen firms from across the country have submitted their qualifications to craft a grand plan for waterfront improvements. This includes design teams that helped create such iconic urban destinations as Navy Pier in Chicago and the High Line in New York City.

City officials say they’re delighted. Yet with so much talent to choose from, Madison can’t afford unnecessary squabbles or delay. Our city notoriously took more than a half century to finally build Monona Terrace. Transforming the rest of the Lake Monona waterfront Downtown deserves strong public support and city leadership to ensure swift progress.

In “Madison: A Model City,” published in 1911, legendary urban planner John Nolen envisioned a 5,000-foot-long esplanade connecting the lake to the state Capitol. That idea was scaled back in 1943 to Madison’s current configuration — 2,500 feet of shoreline on 4.7 acres. And today the lakefront on the east edge of the Isthmus suffers from poor connections, cramped surroundings and not enough greenspace.

Madison grocer Tim Metcalfe and other members of a Nolen Centennial Project Task Force revived interest in dramatically improving the Downtown lakefront 11 years ago, as have other civic groups and private developers over time. Metcalfe and his group urged the city to think big in 2011 about creating an “urban playground” along Lake Monona.

Not enough has happened since then. It’s time to press forward.

The city’s goal for the competing design teams sounds good — a “beautiful, activity-rich, signature park” that connects Downtown with its urban waterfront and the Alliant Energy Center on the South Side. The city wants the winning designer to create more gathering and event space while encouraging water activities.

Metcalfe’s team a decade ago floated a stylish land bridge over John Nolen Drive for pedestrians and bicycles. They pitched an outdoor amphitheater — the “Memorial Union of Lake Monona” — with views of the Capitol across the water.

We look forward to seeing what the winning design firms come up with in the coming months. Three of them will get $75,000 each to create draft plans. Then the winner will get $200,000 to refine a master plan, which would be recommended to city leaders by September 2023.

That is money well spent (some of it private donations) toward a better Madison for everyone.

Imagine an exciting and accessible Lake Monona shoreline seamlessly connected to the Capitol Square and a grand promenade down State Street.

Imagine the possibilities for filling that stale surface parking lot in Law Park.

Design teams, start your brainstorming. This is going to be fun.

