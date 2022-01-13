A New Year's resolution for Assembly Republicans: Get rid of Speaker Robin Vos

With Vos in charge of the Assembly, every small health precaution during the pandemic has become a battle, pitting neighbors and communities against one another.

Vos is constantly making headlines. What’s far less frequent is Vos’ actions leading to progress for Wisconsin citizens.

That’s why a change at the top is needed.

When former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, ended his long tenure running the state Senate a year ago, a more open-minded and dignified voice took his place in Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. Similarly, replacing Vos in the Assembly should allow for more serious leadership on tackling Wisconsin’s challenges.