A double dose of hardship for the homeless

“In hindsight,” Volk said, “that was foolish when you look at where we are now with the economic pain being felt around the state.”

He’s right.

Yet helping tens of thousands of homeless people across Wisconsin requires more than money. It demands all of us to recognize and support the dire need for affordable workforce housing — including in our neighborhoods. As a special report, “Homelessness in Wisconsin: State at the crossroads,” by the Wisconsin State Journal and other newspapers showed last year, many people can’t afford a place to live even though they have jobs.

Communities large and small need more affordable units for low-wage workers. Local economies and employers depend on it. In Madison, momentum to fund and find a suitable location for a modern men’s shelter absolutely must continue. The goal is to provide more than a roof over people’s heads. It’s to steer them to employment opportunities and better lives.