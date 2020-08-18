5,000 reasons a month to give to the United Way

Now the United Way is launching its annual fundraising campaign -- with more urgency than ever. Because of health risks, the nonprofit can't hold a high-profile kickoff event at the Madison Mallards' Duck Pond to draw attention to its critical work and mission. Instead, it must seek donations online and from employers and their staffs through company videos and community webinars.

So please give to this noble cause if you can.

The United Way of Dane County hopes to raise $17.8 million during its annual campaign, which is 3% less than last year. With so many people out of work and businesses closed or struggling to stay open, the group's goal is ambitious yet doable.

Paul Kundert, president and CEO of UW Credit Union and this year's United Way campaign chair, told the State Journal editorial board this week that heightened attention in recent months to economic disparities in Dane County should help engage more first-time donors.

We hope he's right.