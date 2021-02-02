3 questions for Assembly Republicans before they vote on Wisconsin's mask mandate

Republican leaders have a plan to protect the federal money. They’ve added language to a broader COVID-19 relief bill allowing the governor to issue emergency orders only to collect the aid.

But that may not work. Moreover, the Assembly jeopardized that larger COVID relief bill last week by monkeying with a delicate deal the Senate and governor had negotiated.

What a mess.

This shouldn’t be so complicated. Just keep the governor’s mask mandate in place for now. It’s simple, and it works.

Despite little enforcement, most people wear masks when they go inside public spaces because of the governor’s rule. It’s a small inconvenience that helps slow transmission and protect vulnerable loved ones who are more susceptible to the disease. It also makes customers feel more confident venturing into stores, and it limits community spread so schools can safely open.