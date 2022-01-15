20 mph speed limit isn't the answer to scourge of reckless driving

David Hanaway didn’t care or likely notice that the speed limit on Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s East Side had been lowered from 30 to 25 mph.
Hanaway was flying at 60 mph on the four-lane street, police say, when he slammed his sedan into an SUV, killing Mark and Kathy Brylski, a retired couple leaving a breakfast diner Dec. 14. Hanaway also died in the crash, and his passenger was injured.
The 5 mph reduction in the posted speed limit didn’t make a difference in the chilling and tragic collision. Nor are slightly lower speed limits on other thoroughfares likely to curb Madison’s or Wisconsin’s scourge of reckless driving.
In fact, turning more drivers into slowpokes might be having the opposite effect. It might put law-abiding people in greater danger.
The Madison Police Department handled 14 traffic-related deaths in the city in 2021. That was virtually the same as the 15 in 2020. But those numbers represent a 40% increase in the five-year average, according to police. And the 15 fatal accidents in 2020 were the most in at least six years.
Moreover, those numbers don’t include car crashes on major highways and campus areas in Madison that other police agencies handled. All told, Dane County ended 2021 with 47 fatalities, the most in at least five years and 31% above the five-year average, according to preliminary data. About the only good news is that serious injuries in car accidents (not counting fatalities) handled by Madison police didn’t increase last year.
To her credit, Madison Mayor Satay Rhodes-Conway tried to address the issue early. She also is personally invested, having lost her 5-year-old brother and grandfather in a crash.
Rhodes-Conway launched the city’s Vision Zero initiative in the summer of 2020. COVID-19 lockdowns meant streets were almost vacant. But risky drivers exploited the open roads with little traffic, zooming down highways with abandon. Police across the country lamented a rash of speeding and crazy driving.
The mayor’s goal was ambitious: to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2030. Her plan included targeted traffic enforcement using crash data. We like that and want more. The city used to have a full-time traffic team in the evening. Those officers should return.
Rhodes-Conway also has prioritized better public transportation, which could thin traffic at peak times if more commuters ride on convenient, modern buses. The city is making pedestrian crossings more conspicuous to protect walker, and the city should continue to expand sidewalks in neighborhoods that don’t have them.
But speed limits as low as 20 mph? No thank you.
In theory, more people driving slower allows extra time to brake or swerve to avoid accidents. Slower-moving cars also collide with less force, reducing the chance and severity of injury. Drivers might be more likely to spot pedestrians and bicyclists.
But that assumes the worst risk-takers behind the wheel will comply. We doubt it. What if slower traffic makes impatient drivers more frustrated, causing them to drive more aggressively? That would increase road rage and irresponsible maneuvers.
Traffic engineers have long held that realistic speed limits foster greater compliance. Driving at 20 mph on a neighborhood street feels like crawling. So does 25 mph on major four-lane thoroughfares. So does 35 mph on John Nolen Drive, which has six lanes and feels like a highway.
And what happens if some drivers follow those limits while other don’t? Vehicles traveling slower than prevailing speed are significantly more likely to get into accidents, according to a study by the Institute of Transportation Engineers.
A better approach to stopping reckless driving is more enforcement of existing traffic laws. That might run counter to progressive calls for “defunding police.” But it’s the most promising way in the short term to make a meaningful dent in road deaths.
Another good idea is better education and focus on young drivers. A relatively small yet scary number of chronic juvenile offenders has been stealing vehicles for dangerous joyrides. Property owners need to consistently lock their vehicles, garages and homes to thwart thefts.
State and court officials should review consequences for bad driving, including drunken driving. Hanaway had been convicted of operating while intoxicated four times and was out on bond for two pending cases involving charges of fleeing an officer, battery and bail jumping. His passenger acknowledged using open intoxicants in Hanaway’s vehicle before Hanaway ran a red light, T-boning the Brylskis’ vehicle.
Just a week after the Brylskis died, Shawnicia N. Youmas, 31, of Madison, a recent candidate for Fitchburg City Council, was charged with homicide by negligent driving in a crash with a motorcyclist last summer. Youmas is accused of speeding at 65 mph in a 30 mph zone and striking a motorcycle ridden by Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell on a Beltline frontage road.
In Waukesha, Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, is accused of running down dozens of people and killing six.
Madison police last week targeted a stretch of Packers Avenue on the North Side for four hours, stopping 24 drivers for speeding. Four offenders were going at least 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, and one was clocked at 85 mph.
Declaring “enough is enough,” Milwaukee’s new interim Mayor Cavalier Johnson last month called reckless driving a “public safety crisis.” He’s touting red light cameras and software to identify license plates. He wants to make driver’s education programs free, hire retired investigators to solve vehicle thefts, and intervene more with chronic violators.
Slowing traffic to a snail’s pace isn’t the answer. Speeding greater resources to traffic enforcement and crash prevention is a much better path.