20 mph speed limit isn't the answer to scourge of reckless driving

The mayor’s goal was ambitious: to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2030. Her plan included targeted traffic enforcement using crash data. We like that and want more. The city used to have a full-time traffic team in the evening. Those officers should return.

Rhodes-Conway also has prioritized better public transportation, which could thin traffic at peak times if more commuters ride on convenient, modern buses. The city is making pedestrian crossings more conspicuous to protect walker, and the city should continue to expand sidewalks in neighborhoods that don’t have them.

But speed limits as low as 20 mph? No thank you.

In theory, more people driving slower allows extra time to brake or swerve to avoid accidents. Slower-moving cars also collide with less force, reducing the chance and severity of injury. Drivers might be more likely to spot pedestrians and bicyclists.

But that assumes the worst risk-takers behind the wheel will comply. We doubt it. What if slower traffic makes impatient drivers more frustrated, causing them to drive more aggressively? That would increase road rage and irresponsible maneuvers.