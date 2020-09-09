2 big reasons Wisconsin's budget isn't so bad

Credit a 2001 law, signed by former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum, for requiring the state to deposit at least half of any unexpected tax revenue into a rainy day fund as a safeguard. State leaders have stuck with that law, which built up a substantial balance over the last decade while the economy was strong.

The second big reason the state budget is better off than in the past is split government. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers controls the executive branch. Republicans run the Legislature. The two sides couldn’t agree how to spend a large budget surplus last January. The Fiscal Bureau had projected the state would pull in $818 million more in revenue than expected by mid-2021 because of a strong economy.

Gov. Evers called for greater spending on schools and property tax relief. Republicans wanted more business and income tax cuts. Because they couldn’t agree, the state held on to more of its money. And that proved beneficial when the pandemic hit.