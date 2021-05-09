167 million reasons to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

So what is Wisconsin waiting for? Wisconsin would pull in an estimated $167 million a year in taxes from marijuana sales if the possession of small amounts were legalized here. Moreover, cannabis could help cancer and other patients with pain, and provide a regulated and quality product for those who use it for pleasure.

Just as liquor stores now dispense alcohol, regulated businesses should be allowed to sell small amounts of cannabis, often in edible forms that don’t harm people’s lungs the way smoking does.

Wisconsin could save money, too, by not having to arrest, prosecute and in some cases incarcerate people for using a drug that an increasing number of states already allow.