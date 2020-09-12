11 more Wisconsin counties should vote 'yes' to end gerrymanding

If all 11 counties support the advisory referendum, that will make 28 counties whose voters have demanded a fair process, following this year's census, when districts must be reshaped to reflect changes in population. Redistricting is required once every decade so every citizen's vote has the same weight in electing state lawmakers and members of Congress.

Besides every county referendum passing so far, more than a dozen municipalities have adopted it. So have 55 of 72 county boards across the state. Those boards approved resolutions urging the Legislature to require an independent, nonpartisan process. That's more than three-quarters of Wisconsin's county boards.

Gov. Tony Evers has helped the cause by pressuring top lawmakers to accept a neutral, citizen-driven process.