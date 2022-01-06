1 year later, Wisconsin must remember shameful acts by Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany

The same goes for voters in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, whose U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, similarly sought to overturn a free and fair election. Fitzgerald and Tiffany were among more than 100 Republicans who will go down in history as traitors to democracy. Even after violent mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021, Fitzgerald and Tiffany still voted against the election results based on lies and conspiracy theories. They favored the fantasies of a terribly flawed and defeated President Donald Trump over the will of the American people.

Judges — some appointed by Trump — in more than 60 court cases, multiple recounts, election audits and reviews have dismissed Trump’s bogus claims that he won. Yet the huckster reality TV star turned leader of the free world for four long years still refuses to accept his defeat — setting up another potential constitutional crisis in 2024.