The jeer in review: Phil Hands unveils his best political cartoons of 2022

All things considered, 2022 was a pretty normal year — at least by comparison.

We took off our masks, gathered with friends, returned to work and avoided a constitutional crisis. We had a safe and secure election, where winners were gracious and losers conceded.

Not bad for a nation that has seemed to be on the brink since a former reality TV star decided to run for president several years ago.

The normalest thing I did in 2022 was return to the office. I mean, I still work from home on a regular basis. But most days of the week, I shower, put on real pants and go to my beloved drawing table at the office of the Wisconsin State Journal.

During the pandemic I drew most of my cartoons digitally on a tablet at home, since my drawing table, pens, brushes and ink were all still at the office. So it’s been a real treat this year to actually sit down at the drawing table, tune out the rest of the world (with the help of some headphones and the Grateful Dead), and put pencil and ink to paper. While many of the cartoons in this year’s “Jeer in Review” were drawn digitally, most were drawn the old-fashioned way on real paper. Take a close look to see if you can spot the difference.

But just because the world is getting normaler, doesn’t mean a cartoonist can’t have fun. In fact, this is the kind of work I really relish. It was getting tedious drawing cartoons about the crazy buffoons in politics over the last couple of years. Sure, it’s easy to make former President Donald Trump or state Assembly election investigator Michael Gableman look ridiculous. But it’s more fun and challenging to ridicule competent public servants such as President Joe Biden, Gov. Tony Evers and even Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and U.S. House cat herder Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Of course, 2022 wasn’t normal for everyone. Millions of women across the country lost the right to control their bodies after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed the right to safe and legal abortions. Both China and Iran have been wracked by legitimate protests and a violent crackdown from their oppressive regimes. And of course, 2022 was hardly a normal year for the incredibly brave people of Ukraine.

But for me, as a dad and a cartoonist, I’m ready to embrace my new normal. It involves baseball and softball tournaments, gymnastics practices, curling bonspiels, weekly trivia nights with my wife and downhill skiing with the family.

It also involves going back to making respectable politicians look silly. That’s the best part of my job. Here’s hoping for more normal in 2023.