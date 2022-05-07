Rep. Mark Born: The GOP is committed to lowering your taxes

Tax season is officially over, and if you’re one of the many Wisconsinites who filed early, you may have already received a larger than expected tax refund. In the most recent state budget, Republicans passed the largest tax cut in state history, which cut the average Wisconsin family’s income tax liability by $900 over the biennium — relief that taxpayers would have seen this spring.

When Gov. Tony Evers proposed his 2021-2023 budget, it included over $1 billion in tax increases — “that’s billion with a B,” as Gov. Evers likes to say. These tax hikes would have expanded the size and scope of government and paid for more than 300 new bureaucrats at the expense of Wisconsin residents and businesses.

Republicans held budget listening sessions throughout the state, and the message we heard from concerned Wisconsinites was clear: These new tax increases aren’t right for our state. Instead, I led the way on passing a budget that would have reduced taxes by $3.4 billion — including $2 billion of income tax cuts, $650 million of property tax relief and $200 million to eliminate the personal property tax. The personal property tax is a substantial financial and administrative burden that hits our local businesses particularly hard and limits their ability to grow and expand our economy.

Unfortunately, Gov. Evers couldn’t let our entire $3.4 billion tax cut stand, and he slashed these provisions by more than $1 billion. This veto, which reduced the savings for citizens and businesses in our state, was consistent with his previous stance on supporting Wisconsin’s economy. He vetoed a middle-class tax cut in 2019, another tax cut in 2020 and proposed substantial tax increases in both of his budget requests.

A recent memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows Wisconsinites would be paying 42 cents per gallon of gas just in taxes if Gov. Evers’ 2019-2021 budget proposal, which hiked the gas tax and indexed it to inflation, would have become law. This increase, which was part of $1 billion of tax increases, would have our residents paying more than 30% more in gas tax compared to just three years ago.

Ultimately, Republicans believe that our citizens know how to spend their money better than the government, which is why we’ve made it a priority to cut taxes and make sure Wisconsinites keep more of their hard-earned wages. The result of Republican tax cuts is that Wisconsinites have saved nearly $22 billion since 2011. I am proud of the progress we have made in reducing the tax burden in our state over the past decade, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for lower taxes.

Born, R-Beaver Dam, is co-chair of the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee and represents the 39th Assembly District: rep.born@legis.wi.gov.