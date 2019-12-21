Railroad across Wisconsin Territory would be stupendous — Madison Express editorial from 180 years ago
0 comments
WHAT WE SAID 180 YEARS AGO

Railroad across Wisconsin Territory would be stupendous — Madison Express editorial from 180 years ago

  • 0
Snow train

Men stand on snow banks near a Madison-Portage Railroad locomotive in 1875.

This Madison Express editorial ran on Dec. 21, 1839. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:

We very gladly call public attention to the stupendous project of a railroad from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River. It is stupendous not on account of its great expense, or the extent of it, when viewed by itself alone -- but when contemplated in its true connection, as forming a part of that vast chain of intercommunication between the Atlantic cities of the east, and the countries of the fartherest west, abounding in mineral, agricultural and commercial resources.

A small appropriation, we believe, has already been made by Congress for this object. It was intended to procure a survey of the route merely. ... But a liberal appropriation is now wanted, and we cannot doubt that the views set forth in the (Iowa Legislature), seconded by our (Wisconsin) Legislature, must meet the most favorable regard by Congress.

We would say nothing to damp the ardor of any engaged in the important enterprise of building canals. Most heartily do we wish them God's speed. But we hope the interest of the public in the construction of railroads will be in no degree diminished by these works.

A comparison between the two we are confident will show a decided superiority of the latter over the former, as a work of public utility. It is estimated that the whole cost of constructing a railroad from the eastern to the western border of our territory would not exceed $2 million -- while the estimated cost of the canal now building, which is less than one-third of the distance, is nearly $1.2 million. 

Furthermore, the canal goes out of use during the season of the year when most needed for the transportation of the products of the country -- but the cars run all seasons.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools
Columnists

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools

  • Updated

Between 2006 and 2014, the federal government gave the state of Iowa millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants to open 11 new charter schools. Ten of them promptly failed, after burning through more than $3.66 million of taxpayers' money. During the same period, Kansas received $8.9 million in federal grants to finance 29 new charter schools. Twenty-two of those schools - 76% - closed or ...

Commentary: Why Buttigieg can't win over black voters
Columnists

Commentary: Why Buttigieg can't win over black voters

Some white Americans may be surprised to hear that presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's poll numbers with African Americans hover around 0%. Black voters are certainly not surprised. Hundreds of years of American election experience have turned us into highly suspicious voters. We started off supporting the Republican Party, the party of President Abraham Lincoln, but quickly learned that ...

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi
Columnists

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi

  • Updated

President Trump's six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing his impending impeachments is ... quite a read. What it isn't is a coherent or convincing defense of the actions for which he almost certainly will stand trial in the Senate for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Rather, it's a sort of greatest hits that will be familiar to any consumer of Trump's tweets. For example, he ...

David Zurawik: Sinclair taking Boris Epshteyn off the air is a good thing, but I am not buying the spin that comes with it
Columnists

David Zurawik: Sinclair taking Boris Epshteyn off the air is a good thing, but I am not buying the spin that comes with it

Sinclair Broadcast Group's decision last week to remove former Trump aide turned political analyst Boris Epshteyn from its airwaves is good news, no two ways about it. As of Friday, there are no more "Bottom Line with Boris" commentaries running on any of the group's 193 stations, nor will the media company be publishing Epshteyn's newsletter. But I am not near being ready to buy the spin ...

Columnists

Commentary: Disney rides thrill me as a wheelchair user. But park changes for disabled visitors ruin the fun

As a wheelchair user, I love roller coasters. They give me the freedom that I imagine the able-bodied world takes for granted. When I'm flying through Space Mountain in Disney's Tomorrowland, I feel liberated. The adrenaline has both a physiological and psychological effect on me. It gives me a respite from the spasticity in my right arm that accompanies my cerebral palsy. And it makes me feel ...

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old
Columnists

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old

A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for President Trump to be removed from office, essentially aligning itself with the Democrats who have found Trump's behavior with regard to Ukraine to be beyond the pale. This is notable because Trump's core support includes a lot of evangelical Christians who have been ...

Columnists

Commentary: Trump shakedowns are threatening two key US alliances in Asia

The U.S. is moving toward a rupture with two important allies, South Korea and Japan. Already, President Trump has reportedly demanded a fivefold increase in the amount South Korea pays toward the cost of stationing U.S. forces there, raising the amount to $5 billion a year. Reports suggest that Washington is likely to seek a similar increase from Tokyo to support the cost of U.S. troops based ...

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power
Columnists

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power

Go back to Sept. 26, 1963. Standing before a crowd of 37,000, President John F. Kennedy exhorted his audience to expand their definition of "conservation." The setting was unusual - behind him stood the newly constructed N Reactor in Hanford, Wash. Nuclear energy, he said, fit squarely into the definition of conservation. Such a suggestion would be anathema to some today, confusing to others. ...

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree
Columnists

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree

During my emergency medicine internship in the Midwest, one of my first patients was a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The bullet came from his father's .357 magnum, which the youngster had found. As he played with the gun, he accidentally shot himself in the upper thigh. The bullet's kinetic energy was so powerful in his tiny body, that despite being shot in the leg, many of the boy's ...

Columnists

Commentary: Animals are for life, not just the holidays

Two kittens are hoisting themselves up my pant legs as I write this, sinking their needle-like claws into my shins. Before their attention turned to scaling my legs, kitten No. 1 was clambering up the wastepaper basket in an attempt to reach the power cords that I had stashed out of her reach, and kitten No. 2 was toppling her mama's food bowl for the third time that day. When I got up this ...

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics