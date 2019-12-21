Railroad across Wisconsin Territory would be stupendous — Madison Express editorial from 180 years ago

This Madison Express editorial ran on Dec. 21, 1839. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:

We very gladly call public attention to the stupendous project of a railroad from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River. It is stupendous not on account of its great expense, or the extent of it, when viewed by itself alone -- but when contemplated in its true connection, as forming a part of that vast chain of intercommunication between the Atlantic cities of the east, and the countries of the fartherest west, abounding in mineral, agricultural and commercial resources.

A small appropriation, we believe, has already been made by Congress for this object. It was intended to procure a survey of the route merely. ... But a liberal appropriation is now wanted, and we cannot doubt that the views set forth in the (Iowa Legislature), seconded by our (Wisconsin) Legislature, must meet the most favorable regard by Congress.

We would say nothing to damp the ardor of any engaged in the important enterprise of building canals. Most heartily do we wish them God's speed. But we hope the interest of the public in the construction of railroads will be in no degree diminished by these works.