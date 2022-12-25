Kelly Lecker: We're here to tell your story

You might have noticed the new tagline on the front page of the newspaper, right under our Wisconsin State Journal flag, or at the top of Madison.com.

It says “Where your story lives.”

This is a commitment as much as a statement about the local stories you’ll find in the pages of the paper or the website. We, the staff of the State Journal, live in and care about this community. And each day, we will bring you stories that give you a better understanding of our city, county and state.

Whether it’s new rules for snow removal, the debate over honors programs in school, or new developments reshaping Madison’s landscape, we’re going to work hard to keep you up to date. And along the way, we’ll tell you about your neighbors and friends who are working to better this area.

Last week, David Wahlberg brought you the story of Evan Bell, a 15-year-old Sun Prairie boy. In the fourth grade, he told his mother that he is transgender. With the support of her and Evan’s father, he is undergoing gender treatment, including “top surgery” to remove his breasts.

There has been a national debate about transgender treatment for children. Some worry that children will change their mind about the sometimes irreversible treatment when they’re older, while proponents advocate for the treatments and point to the psychological trauma — which can get worse during puberty — for kids forced to live as one gender when they identify as another.

Special report: Amid national debate, transgender teens choose treatment A Sun Prairie mother and child wrestle with whether to pursue puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

What is not in dispute is that Evan Bell is brave to share his story with the world. He wanted other transgender teens to know they’re not alone, so he opened his door and his heart to Wahlberg and photographer Amber Arnold.

This is a teen who lives in your community, who has been bullied by some and enjoyed support from other peers. His story deserves to be heard, and with his reporting skills and knowledge of health and medicine, Wahlberg was the right person to tell that in-depth, thoughtful story. He talked to experts, critics, doctors and another teen who went through gender treatment.

Evan’s story helps broaden the understanding of transgender children and adults, and it shows you that behind every debate are real people who are affected by it. If you missed them, you can read the stories online at Madison.com.

We’ll continue to cover issues that affect the community where you live. Next week, we’ll bring you some reporting on the problem of drunken driving. Again, you’ll hear from fellow community members about their work.

The problem of drunken driving isn’t new. There are headlines every week of horrific crashes involving impaired drivers or someone charged with OWI for the 8th, 9th or 10th time. But we’re not going to stop writing about it just because it’s a recurring problem.

It’s worth noting, again and again and especially during the holiday season, that the problem still exists and too many people are missing family members and friends this Christmas because of it.

While this problem has taken a toll on our community, people are willing to do the hard work to change that. And those are the stories we’re here to tell.

We’re proud to live in this community, where residents take an active role in trying to solve problems and make life better for everyone. We will continue to work hard to be where your story lives.

I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas. The State Journal looks forward to telling your stories in the new year.