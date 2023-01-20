Kelly Lecker: Simpson Street Free Press fills gaps beyond news

Daniel Garduno pushed his slight frame into the circle of young adults standing around the newsroom in a Monona storefront and offered me a firm handshake, a business card and a preview of the article he was writing on volcanic activity on Mars.

By his own admission and according to his coaches at the Simpson Street Free Press, the sixth grader wasn’t so confident when he walked into the newsroom for the first time a couple years ago. But now, he quickly ticked off three ways he’s grown, thanks to this after-school news job.

Daniel said he wasn’t a great reader. "But now I'm top three in my class," he offered proudly. He’s honing his writing skills. And the budding engineer has found a community. He pointed out his closest pal, a young girl writing a story in the corner of the room, and his role model, program alum-turned-editor Cristian Cruz, who blushed at the acknowledgement.

Typically, I use this column to take readers behind the scenes at the Wisconsin State Journal and to provide more details about news decisions. But today, I want to take some time to highlight a program that is celebrating 30 years of promoting both journalism and education.

The Simpson Street Free Press serves about 260 students in grades 2 through 12 each year, between the newsroom and other programs such as book clubs. It grew through word of mouth and has a waiting list of students wanting to participate.

They have a bustling news operation with writers, editors and web producers. Most stories get six or seven edits as the students learn research skills, grammar and vocabulary. Their work is published in print and on their website. They have a podcast and a second publication, La Prensa, that runs stories in Spanish and sometimes other languages.

But despite all the effort that goes into the newsroom, it isn’t the point of Simpson Street Free Press.

“Journalism is really a portal to teach academic skills,” Executive Director James Kramer said. “Madison has always had unacceptable achievement gaps.”

Imagine a third grade student who might need some help with reading applies to be part of the Simpson Street Free Press newsroom. She is interested in science, so she’s assigned a story on earthquakes. Teen editors work with the student to find credible sources and write and refine a draft. At the same time, a volunteer provides one-on-one reading help.

Through that process, the student is learning critical reading and writing skills, as well as science. Each revision teaches lessons and grammar, writing and sourcing. She also is gaining confidence and joining a community that supports one another and has fun.

That newsroom job just filled quite a few gaps in the education system. SSFP is open all year to help curb learning loss.

Most of the students working on stories in the South Towne office last week came to the program the way many children join extracurricular activities: Their mothers told them to do it.

"This is a job, they do come in for an interview," said Taylor Kilgore, a proud SSFP alum and UW-Madison graduate who continues to help lead the newsroom. The students receive a stipend for their work. "For many it's their first job" and it teaches them responsibility, she said.

Alan Cruz started in the fifth grade. He was not a confident reader or writer, and the worry of messing up in front of other students made it hard to improve. At Simpson Street Free Press, older kids helped him not only to learn but to ask for help.

“Here they taught me it was really was OK to make mistakes, to take time and break down words,” he said. Like many young participants, Cruz worked his way up the newsroom ranks. Now a freshman at UW-Madison, he helps run social media and the website.

Older students in the program dig into community issues in their journalism, from achievement gaps in education to issues of transparency in local government.

The experience helps fill another need, for media literacy and critical thinking about the news.

Kadjata Bah, an East High School senior who started with SSFP in the fifth grade and is now a teen editor, said the group often talks about the need to talk to as many sources as possible.

“We talk about biases in the news that we read,” she said, including debating sources local or national media could have reached out to in order to provide a more balanced view.

Most of these students aren’t planning on pursuing journalism. They want to be lawyers, engineers and community leaders who will benefit from the foundation of reading, writing and critical thinking that Simpson Street provides. Yoanna Hoskins started at Simpson Street in the sixth grade. Now she serves as a student representative on the Madison School Board and is headed to Stanford University in the fall to study political science.

The Simpson Street Free Press doesn’t have fundraisers or a grant writer on staff. Yet, the support comes once community members realize the effect the program is having on students.

The students have big plans for the future. They have a new web platform and are expanding with new topics, including the birds of Wisconsin and a larger journalism section. The foundation for the Green Bay Packers is sponsoring a revamped sports section, which like much of their content will also be provided in Spanish.

But by sticking to the fundamentals, they're fully prepared to help students achieve in the next 30 years.