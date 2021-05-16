John Nichols: Pocan refuses to disregard Palestinians

Pocan’s experience with those issues informs his viewpoint, as well as his frustration with the response of former President Donald Trump and many right-wingers to the latest violence, which was to attack U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota. One of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Omar expressed outrage at raids on the Mosque, noting that, “Palestinians deserve to find refuge in a mosque and peace in Ramadan.” She had also argued that it is “unconscionable” for U.S. officials to fail to condemn Israeli airstrikes that had left innocent civilians, including children, dead.

Predictably, Trump’s tried to blame President Biden for the crisis, claiming that, “Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.” But his crudest attack was directed at Democrats who shared the views of “crazed, anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar.”

Pocan was struck by Trump’s singling out of Omar. “I’m seeing a lot of right-wing extremists criticize my wonderful colleague, @IlhanMN, because she rightly condemned the murder of Palestinian children & Israel’s violence against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrar & at Al-Aqsa,” he tweeted. “I did the same, wonder why they’re not criticizing me?”