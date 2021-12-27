Cartoonist Phil Hands unveils his 2021 jeer in review

As the calendar flipped from 2020 to 2021, the world was optimistic. Americans had voted for a return to normalcy by electing Joe Biden president, and new vaccines were heading into the arms of essential workers with the promise of ending this pandemic.

That optimism lasted a solid six days.

On Jan. 6, President Donald Trump ginned up his gullible base and convinced them that having a violent temper tantrum in the U.S. Capitol building would somehow change the results of the 2020 election. While the insurrection failed, it set a sour tone for the rest of 2021.

Voting rights became a central focus of the year, as Republicans used Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud to make it harder to vote across the nation. Republicans in Wisconsin hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the results of the 2020 election here.

The goal of Gableman’s amateurish probe isn’t to find actual evidence of problems in the election, but to sow doubt that elections and democracy can be trusted. And nearly 250 years after the founding of our republic, 2021 was the year our democracy was thrown into doubt.