Cartoonist Phil Hands unveils his 2021 jeer in review

As the calendar flipped from 2020 to 2021, the world was optimistic. Americans had voted for a return to normalcy by electing Joe Biden president, and new vaccines were heading into the arms of essential workers with the promise of ending this pandemic.
That optimism lasted a solid six days.
On Jan. 6, President Donald Trump ginned up his gullible base and convinced them that having a violent temper tantrum in the U.S. Capitol building would somehow change the results of the 2020 election. While the insurrection failed, it set a sour tone for the rest of 2021.
Voting rights became a central focus of the year, as Republicans used Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud to make it harder to vote across the nation. Republicans in Wisconsin hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the results of the 2020 election here.
The goal of Gableman’s amateurish probe isn’t to find actual evidence of problems in the election, but to sow doubt that elections and democracy can be trusted. And nearly 250 years after the founding of our republic, 2021 was the year our democracy was thrown into doubt.
It’s also the year we allowed COVID-19 to fester, mutate and reinfect the world. Despite easy access to safe and effective vaccines that could stomp out the virus, tens of millions of Americans have refused these injections. Unfortunately, the entire COVID-19 pandemic has been infected by our partisan politics. Liberals have supported vaccines and (often overly restrictive) public health protocols, such as mask mandates and capacity limits. Conservatives have eschewed them.
So while 2021 had a promising start, it soon turned into another disappointing year, plagued by bitter political division and foolish conspiracy theories about the election and COVID-19. That’s bad for just about everybody — unless you happen to be a political cartoonist.
We cartoonists feed off ineptitude, and that appears to be an infinitely renewable resource in Washington. While President Joe Biden is no Trump, he is completely capable of screwing up. (See Afghanistan).
And Biden wasn’t alone. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, encouraged Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election by spending hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin tax dollars on Gableman’s fraudulent investigation into election fraud. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, spewed zany conspiracies about the election and COVID-19 cures.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway ignored community calls for a pedestrian mall on State Street, because that would mean moving her precious bus rapid transit stations ever so slightly. Even Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed he wasn’t “immune” to poor decisions.
Yet 2021 offered some joy. The Bucks won the NBA Championship for the first time in 50 years. The inspiring team, led by humble superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, brought together fans from across the state and shined a positive light on Milwaukee and its new Deer District. The former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd was rightly convicted of murder. Schools reopened, providing needed relief to parents and children alike, and Culvers created something called a Curder Burger, delighting fans of fried cheese across Wisconsin.
Still, 2021 was disappointing. Let’s hope that 2022 brings an end to this pandemic and constant partisan bickering. Let’s hope it brings an end to misinformation and the normalizing of crackpot conspiracy theories. Let’s hope 2022 brings an end to senseless gun violence and racial injustice. Let’s hope it brings an end to bus traffic on State Street and nitpicky neighbors and commissions in Madison that slow the construction of desperately needed affordable housing.
As the cartoonist trying to lampoon those in power, these promising developments would all be bad for me. But they would definitely be good for our city and nation.
