Zoe Roberts: Labor shortage is about more than unemployment checks

The nationwide labor shortage is a popular topic of debate these days. Many people would have you believe that it is simply caused by the extra $300 in unemployment benefits being paid out. But I would argue that it’s far more complicated than that. And while that may be a tiny piece of the puzzle, there are bigger issues that are hiding beneath the veneer of society.
Sure we can claim that the stimulus payments are a part of the equation, but what are the other pieces?
First we need to understand some basics about supply-side economics. If labor is in short supply, wage and benefit demands of the worker will rise. If jobs are in short supply, employers can easily hire to fill their open positions. This is how the employment marketplace operates.
Beyond the stimulus, we have to consider other pieces to the puzzle like the Baby Boomer generation retiring in large numbers, women not returning to the workforce in favor of raising their children, and even our lack of immigration.
The Baby Boomer generation is retiring in droves. They got a taste of what it was like to spend time with the grandkids during the pandemic and liked it. Who can blame them? They’ve worked their whole lives to enjoy this moment. This creates upward mobility for the generations behind them as someone has to step up into all of those jobs. Generation X, the next in line, is substantially smaller in numbers, so even though their job advancement prospects are improving, they can’t fill all of the vacancies created by the retirement of the Boomers. This affords Millennials better career opportunities at an earlier age in life. Likewise for Gen Z. And because Gen Z is getting better jobs to start their careers, this opens up the jobs they don’t want.
The second factor we need to consider in our analysis are women. The pandemic was a teaching lesson for a lot of women. They learned that they were really only working in order to cover the cost of child care. The next lesson they learned is that because their salaries and cost of child care are essentially neutral, they can stay at home, have a better quality of life and take care of and enjoy watching their children grow up. How do you place a value on that? Enticing these women to return to the workforce will indeed be a challenge.
The third factor, which is often seen as a remedy for short labor supply, is immigration. Because our country has done nothing to fix it’s broken immigration system, and because we simply aren’t allowing enough laborers in from other countries, we are in fact creating this labor shortage. Ironically, many of the very people that espouse anti-immigrant language are the very same people that would benefit from it.
The employment marketplace is merely reacting to these factors and more. The complaints we’re hearing are in response to employers not benefiting from cheap labor for all of the reasons I’ve listed above and more. It’s far more complicated than the extra $300 payments that the news is chirping away on.
So now we’re at a decision point. We can pay workers better salaries and provide them better benefits in order to make ourselves attractive enough for them to want to work for us, and we can fix our broken immigration system. Or we can complain about a tiny contributing factor and deny the real causes of the labor shortage. The choice is ours.
Zoe Roberts is a County Board supervisor in Eau Claire.
