Zoe Roberts: Attack on trans kids is cruel and unusual punishment

What we see today in state legislatures across America is nothing short of an attack on some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens. Elected officials are passing laws to keep transgender kids off the playing field, claiming that their participation in sports amounts to unfair competition.
This attack is designed to vilify transgender kids so certain politicians can make cheap points based on religious and political ideology. Their claims have no basis in science, but instead create populist fear. This fear is a part of a larger strategy that has been used against marginalized communities since at least the 1970’s.
Fear is not rational. Fear comes from the part of the brain called the amygdala. Repeated triggering of this part of the mind on a topic may keep people in a state of perpetual fear, which can be used to manipulate voters. And folks, this is what their goal is. They’re using this part of the brain to control you.
When Franklin D Roosevelt proclaimed, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” he couldn’t possibly have imagined the truth of his words in today’s world. The Promise to America's Children, which is pushing anti-transgender policies, is nothing more than a politically motivated group tied to some of America’s best known hate groups as classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It all sounds nice until you dig into who the people are and what their real motivations are. These people are right-wing radicals, and they are absolutely not defending our freedoms.
These attacks aren’t against adults. They are against our children. The question of whether or not to transition isn’t something we can legislate. It stems from a personal struggle, and for kids it has to be addressed through discussions with their parents and their doctors. It’s not taken lightly at any age. I know this through personal experience, but for a small percentage of us, it is the right thing to do.
Only about 40% of American’s know someone who is transgender, so creating fear of us isn’t hard. Many people naturally fear the unknown and adapt to it later than others, and that’s OK. But that is not an excuse to discriminate.
Transgender youth are a highly vulnerable population. According to the Trevor Project, 52% of these kids have considered suicide in the last 12 months. The same study found that 60% reported having engaged in self-harm in the past 12 months. And finally, 86% of LGBTQ youth have reported that recent politics have negatively impacted their well-being.
For most kids, this isn’t an issue. They just want to play with their friends. To deny children the chance to compete as who they are is profoundly damaging. But it’s not only damaging to the transgender youth, it’s damaging to their peers, who will see their friend(s) unable to participate. Sports are supposed to be for all students and are supposed to teach life skills. But now we’re teaching them that some kids can’t play, that we need to segregate ourselves from them because they don’t conform to societal standards.
When I was a coach, I taught my kids the love of the game, how to use it to make friends from other schools, and that sports is bigger than just us versus them. But in today’s world, every parent thinks their son or daughter will get a college scholarship. However, that isn’t the reality. The reality is that only about 6% of girls will go on to play college sports.
This legislation is also not a measured and proportional response to the situation. It ignores the fact that both the WIAA and NCAA have governing rules committees that review the best available evidence in order to ascertain what fair competition means for all students. Could legislators questioning the fairness of transgender students in sports simply make a request for review of these committees? Of course they can. But then they won’t be able to make their cheap political points.
These are children. They’re looking for a sense of belonging. Sports can provide that for them. Denying them that sense of belonging is nothing short of cruel and unusual punishment.
We can do better. We can choose to not be afraid.
Zoe Roberts is a transgender County Board supervisor in Eau Claire.
