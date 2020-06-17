Zachary Dunton: It's time for a new model of public safety in Wisconsin

Physicians and police officers share one important duty: human lives are in their hands. In medicine, when a provider makes a mistake and a patient loses life or limb, there are severe consequences. That physician is held accountable; they are subject to malpractice law; they could lose their license and never practice again. That degree of accountability is not reflected in policing.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 aims to fix that. Among many objectives, this bill would reform qualified immunity for officers, making it easier for people whose constitutional rights were violated to recover damages; change the federal standard of criminal police behavior from “willful” to acting “knowingly or with reckless disregard,” to address the difficulty of prosecuting officers; and start a federal registry of police misconduct and require states to report use of force to the U.S. Justice Department. This is not the end to police violence or systemic racism, but it is the first step in reform. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has already signed onto that bill, but Sen. Ron Johnson has not. Give him a call if you think he should: (202) 224-5323.