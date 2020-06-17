Zachary Dunton: It's time for a new model of public safety in Wisconsin

Physicians and police officers share one important duty: human lives are in their hands. In medicine, when a provider makes a mistake and a patient loses life or limb, there are severe consequences. That physician is held accountable; they are subject to malpractice law; they could lose their license and never practice again. That degree of accountability is not reflected in policing.
The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 aims to fix that. Among many objectives, this bill would reform qualified immunity for officers, making it easier for people whose constitutional rights were violated to recover damages; change the federal standard of criminal police behavior from “willful” to acting “knowingly or with reckless disregard,” to address the difficulty of prosecuting officers; and start a federal registry of police misconduct and require states to report use of force to the U.S. Justice Department. This is not the end to police violence or systemic racism, but it is the first step in reform. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has already signed onto that bill, but Sen. Ron Johnson has not. Give him a call if you think he should: (202) 224-5323.
Last week, I joined in my first Black Lives Matter protest. Chants of “No justice, no peace” and “This is not a riot, this is a revolution” filled the air. The organizers painted “Defund Police” on Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. outside the Madison Municipal Building. At first pass, one might respond to this demand with reproach. Members of Madison’s City Council and former Police Chief Mike Koval have even claimed that the solution is quite the opposite — funneling more money to the police department. They say Madison is on the right path. What they fail to mention is that police continue to act with racial bias, as over 40% of arrests in Madison are black people. We have tried community policing — it failed.
The police are not always the solution. Why do people call 911? It isn’t for violent crime. Odds are, it is for medical and mental health emergencies. Police are not social workers. Police are not mental health professionals. Police are not health care professionals. Despite that, the Madison Police Department is allocated $86 million. That is more than the budget for public health, community development, housing development, and employee assistance combined. Meanwhile, the Madison Metropolitan School District lost $8 million this year.
It is time we rebuild a new model of public safety in Wisconsin. Madison deserves community-based safety strategies. Investments in housing, mental health services, health care, education, youth development and living wages reduce crime more than policing can ever hope to. Defunding the police will not result in a rise in crime. It will free up funds to be allocated toward effective — and non-lethal — safety strategies. Racism is a pandemic, and like the COVID-10 pandemic, lives are on the line.
Zachary Dunton is a medical student at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
