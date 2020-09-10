Zach Brandon: Help close the child care gap in Greater Madison

Despite these initiatives to address this community challenge, gaps remain and the challenge is only exacerbated with the current restrictions on in-person instruction in our schools. The need for alternate child care most acutely affects low-income students and those whose parents are balancing online learning and child care with work. We have work to do, and this moment requires urgent, equitable and collaborative action.

This past week, the city of Madison, the Madison School District and the United Way of Dane County stepped up to create the Child Care Scholarship Fund. This ambitious effort has a goal of raising $400,000 to provide need-based scholarships for about 150 children to attend full-time child care.

These are not handouts for those with options. It is also not a government mandate. This is about supporting families and ensuring the continuation and stability of services in critical industries from health care and education to transportation logistics, restaurants and grocery stores.