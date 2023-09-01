Dane County's workforce consistently makes national news. We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, as well as one of the highest workforce participation rates. Moreover, our population continues to grow steadily as we attract talent from around the world.

This trend will intensify. In his recent story from The Atlantic, "Why People Won't Stop Moving to the Sun Belt," author Richard Florida argues that "the next great migration, for both climate and affordability reasons, will be north. Midwestern towns that can offer good amenities without scorching summers, such as Madison or Pittsburgh, are poised to offer a Sun Belt alternative."

In many ways, the future has already set its sights on us. Greater Madison has the country's highest rate of Generation Z hires and a top-10 ranking in Gen Z net migration, with projections putting us on the cusp of the top five in the next two years. Our raw-number growth is in line with Austin and Nashville -- cities more than three times our size.

Our region's youthful growth means Wisconsin now leads the Midwest in net migration of Gen Z adults (ages 18-26), with more than 90% of the state's net migration now coming from Gen Z. The opportunities ahead are boundless as we are now looking at the possibility of "brain gain" instead of decades of "brain drain."

Yet with these tailwinds are headwinds. We hear it from our businesses every day: Because demand is outpacing supply, we have a talent imperative.

Foremost among our challenges is simply being able to accommodate this influx of new workers. That requires immediate steps such as increasing access to interconnected transportation systems, a diverse supply of workforce housing and child care.

Despite the private-sector cranes that dot our skyline, we need to see more government action on these critical issues. While the Madison City Council drags its feet and allows perfect to be the enemy of good on housing solutions, the state Legislature has refused to make necessary investments in child care, a crisis that has only grown more urgent since the onset of the pandemic.

We in the business community also have a role to play in this talent imperative. We must do more than create jobs. Earlier this year, we started a conversation about belonging, an idea that goes beyond being welcoming. Belonging is rooted in security, safety and trust among businesses, customers and employees.

Nowhere is this relationship more critical than with the next generation, which is challenging previously held assumptions about the way things are. Young people have a clear sense of right and wrong, and that belief system does not stop at the office door or manufacturing floor.

This Labor Day, remember and honor those who built the modern American economy. The work that came before us sustained generational momentum by finding comfort in discomfort.

Things that were once considered unorthodox -- such as the 40-hour workweek, paid time off and employer-funded retirement benefits -- now define our economic vitality. The work ahead requires that same resolve.

Our press clippings herald a bright future, but we do not need to look far to know it is far from guaranteed. The U.S. landscape is filled with hyped cities and states that got it wrong or failed to act until it was too late.

We need workers. So let's get to work.