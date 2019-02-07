Weather Alert

...COMPLEX WINTER WEATHER EVENT CONTINUES TODAY... .ROUNDS OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW WILL CONTINUE TODAY WITH FREEZING RAIN THE PREDOMINANT PRECIPITATION TYPE. WIDESPREAD ICY ROADS ARE EXPECTED AND TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED NORTH AND WEST OF THE MILWAUKEE METRO AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING OVER MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES WHERE ONLY RAIN IS EXPECTED THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE QUARTER TO A THIRD OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. ICE WILL BE HEAVIEST FROM DARLINGTON TO MADISON TO FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. WEST OF THIS LINE, SLEET AND SNOW WILL BE MORE WIDESPREAD. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE ICE. WIDESPREAD ICY ROADS ARE EXPECTED AND TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&