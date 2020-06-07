Your Right to Know: Keeping an eye on government from home

In March, as Wisconsin enacted Safer at Home, state and local governments scrambled to build new ways to govern from remote locations while still complying with our open meeting laws. Even in the age of COVID-19, we still have the right to watch public bodies in action.

In a positive step for government transparency, people all across Wisconsin can now watch the live-streamed workings of government on our phones, tablets and computers.

The statutes say a meeting should be “reasonably accessible to members of the public.” To achieve this end, most public bodies switched to video conferencing systems such as Zoom and GoToMeeting. Many conferencing systems offer a telephone option, too. And some meetings can still be viewed from open rooms in public buildings, with the proceedings projected on screens the public could see.

In fact, dozens of Wisconsin courtrooms are now live-streaming their proceedings. Instead of meeting in a courtroom, the judge, the attorneys and the accused interact on a Zoom screen. The video is mirrored to YouTube Live for the public to watch as it happens.

In Dane County, a bailiff wheels a cart with a webcam from cell to cell, with the safely masked inmates participating in bail hearings by peeking through the tiny food port of their jail cells.