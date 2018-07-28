Try 1 month for 99¢

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands interview pint-sized experts on the need for year-round school to stop the summer slide in learning. A year-round class schedule is finally coming to Madison, thanks to two new public charter schools.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" -- click the play button above to listen -- features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Scott Milfred is editorial page editor for Wisconsin State Journal.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal

