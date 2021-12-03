Worthy plan for merit pay -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 3, 1971:
Madison Ald. Douglas Christenson deserves a public service salute for his proposal to reward the productivity of management-level city employees with merit pay instead of automatic across-the-board increments. ...
The concept is to provide for more "accountability and a greater yield for the taxpayer's dollar."
It is good to know Madison is right in step in rewarding good public service at a time when merit pay is being contemplated for teachers and other public professionals.
Gov. Patrick J. Lucey has made a similar observation regarding the state civil service.
"I intend by direct action to improve the productivity of state employees," he said. "But the productivity of local government employees may be of even greater importance."
The plan under city consideration would abolish longevity payments and substitute a four-point plan:
- Employees would get automatic increases to reflect inflation.
- An additional increase would be granted on department head evaluation of how well the employee met established goals.
- The total increase could not exceed 15%
- Employees at the top of a pay range could still get bonuses.