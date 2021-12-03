 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worthy plan for merit pay -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago
0 comments
WHAT WE SAID 50 YEARS AGO

Worthy plan for merit pay -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

  • 0
Lucey

Then-candidate for Gov. Patrick Lucey, a Democrat, greets first-shift workers in 1970 at the Oscar Mayer plant in Madison.

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 3, 1971:

Madison Ald. Douglas Christenson deserves a public service salute for his proposal to reward the productivity of management-level city employees with merit pay instead of automatic across-the-board increments. ...

The concept is to provide for more "accountability and a greater yield for the taxpayer's dollar."

It is good to know Madison is right in step in rewarding good public service at a time when merit pay is being contemplated for teachers and other public professionals.

Gov. Patrick J. Lucey has made a similar observation regarding the state civil service.

"I intend by direct action to improve the productivity of state employees," he said. "But the productivity of local government employees may be of even greater importance."

The plan under city consideration would abolish longevity payments and substitute a four-point plan:

  • Employees would get automatic increases to reflect inflation.
  • An additional increase would be granted on department head evaluation of how well the employee met established goals. 
  • The total increase could not exceed 15%
  • Employees at the top of a pay range could still get bonuses.

Merit pay has been an integral part of private industry throughout American history. It's high time the same concept was applied to those in the vital job of serving the public.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics