World Dairy Expo a big success -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 50 YEARS AGO

World Dairy Expo a big success -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

Greg Blaska

Greg Blaska, pictured here in 1970, served as chairman of the World Dairy Expo for three decades.

This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 8, 1971:

Madison and Dane County can well be proud of the highly successful fifth annual World Dairy Expo, which attracted some 60,000 people to the Dane County Exposition Center. 

The success of the Expo program this year assured the future of the big dairy show as officials looked forward to a new, stronger program in 1972. 

From all over Wisconsin and the Midwest they came to Madison for the important exhibit. The show even attracted tour groups from Japan, the Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Great Britain, Ireland and Germany.

The entire Madison community owes a debt of gratitude to Greg Blaska, president of Expo, and the hundreds of men and women who worked with him to make the show an outstanding success. 

As someone said, "Nothing succeeds like success," so we can look forward to many more successful World Dairy Expositions in Dane County.

