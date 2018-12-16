Duane Yanna of Mineral Point is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Duane!
His caption about the Christmas stockings hanging for top Wisconsin Republicans beat out more than 150 entries. Yanna wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “I’ll make sure not to be too liberal with my presents to them this year.”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “The elves’ special session voted your presents away.”
George Faunce
- of Altoona: “Wait a minute — where’s little Tony Evers’ stocking?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.