This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 26, 1968:
Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox dropped a hint the other day that his wife “is interested” in running for governor.
Maddox, who won national notoriety for his ax handle stand against integration, said his wife might try to succeed him as the late Gov. Lurleen Wallace succeeded George Wallace in Alabama.
If wives following their husbands into office is new in the South, it is not in Wisconsin. Occasionally sheriffs, banned in the past by the constitution from more than two terms in succession, had their wives seek a term of office until they could qualify to run again themselves.
Thoughtful lawmakers changed the constitution in Wisconsin so the silly situation of wives standing in for their husbands wouldn’t have to be continued.
But for Georgia citizens, perhaps Mrs. Maddox might be an improvement, even if only a tiny bit.
Of course, there is every good reason for women to take active roles in politics — but not as some sort of a puppet for husbands.