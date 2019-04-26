Try 3 months for $3
Insiders Image
David Wise

WisOpinion.com Insiders Scott Jensen and Chuck Chvala weigh in on the competing budget strategies of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans in this week's "2 Minute Take."  

Jensen, a Republican, was a member of the Wisconsin Assembly from 1992-2006, majority leader in 1994-1995, and speaker from 1995-2002. Chvala, a Democrat, is a former Wisconsin Senate majority leader. He was in the Senate from 1985-2003.

Click here to watch WisOpinion's video. 

This video is sponsored by Michael Best Strategies and the Wisconsin Counties Association.

 

