David Wise

WisOpinion.com Insiders Scott Jensen and Chuck Chvala take up whether Democrats can win any Republican congressional seats in the state this fall in this week's "2 Minute Take."  

Jensen, a Republican, was a member of the Wisconsin Assembly from 1992-2006, majority leader in 1994-1995, and speaker from 1995-2002. Chvala, a Democrat, is a former Wisconsin Senate majority leader. He was in the Senate from 1985-2003.

This video is sponsored by Michael Best Strategies and the Wisconsin Counties Association.

 

