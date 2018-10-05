WisOpinion.com Insiders Scott Jensen and Chuck Chvala take up whether Democrats can win any Republican congressional seats in the state this fall in this week's "2 Minute Take."
Jensen, a Republican, was a member of the Wisconsin Assembly from 1992-2006, majority leader in 1994-1995, and speaker from 1995-2002. Chvala, a Democrat, is a former Wisconsin Senate majority leader. He was in the Senate from 1985-2003.
This video is sponsored by Michael Best Strategies and the Wisconsin Counties Association.