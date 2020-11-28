Wisconsin's fertile soil superior to New England's -- State Journal editorial from 175 years ago

This Madison Express editorial ran on Nov. 20, 1845. The weekly Madison Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:
No country in the world possesses superior advantages for agriculture or offers more inducements to the enterprising farmer than Wisconsin.
The universal success of all those who have embarked their fortunes on its fertile soil is proverbial.
The quality of the land is rich, beyond what is conceivable for those who have spent a life of toil among the barren hills of the east.
It requires but an incredibly short time to put a farm in the way of realizing as much to its owner as it would take a lifetime to accomplish in a country covered with heavy timber. Many farms in our vicinity are now 1 to 4 years old, which present every appearance of comfort, convenience and extent that it would have required in many parts of the country 20 or 30 years to effect. ...
These facts will conspire to render the farmers of Wisconsin intelligent, enterprising and independent above any other part of the Union. A fortune may be spent in unsuccessful search after lead and copper, but bestow labor upon the soil and it will yield a rich increase.
One-third of the labor will produce as much in Wisconsin as three times that amount of labor on the average lands cultivated in the New England states. This leaves a large portion of time at the command of every farmer to increase his wealth and above all to spend in intellectual employments, thereby placing himself where he of right belongs, in the front ranks of intelligence and importance.
If it is not in the power of every man to become a Cincinnatus, it is in his power to be clothed with that intelligent, virtuous moral and political dignity of character which our Creator has destined for him.
