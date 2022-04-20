 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT WE SAID XXX YEARS AGO

Wisconsin must repel the beer bar takeover — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

Beer bar protest

Beer bar owners occupy the Assembly chambers, protesting their loss of business after the drinking age was lowered from 21 to 18 in 1972. The legal threshold went back to 21 in the 1980s.

This State Journal editorial ran on April 20, 1972:

Some 100 beer bar owners, most of them middle-aged, trampled on the rights of all Wisconsin citizens Wednesday when they took over the state Assembly chamber.

Before these law violators left the chamber, they had managed to delay the address of Gov. Patrick J. Lucey to a special joint session of the Legislature for an hour and a half.

Later in the day, a mob of students circled the capitol building. Some of them taunted police, broke laws and caused property destruction in the Square and university area.

The beer bar owners, angry over the 18-year-old age of majority law, permitting young people to drink liquor, are demanding legislation that would grant them liquor licenses. 

We agree with Gov. Lucey, who has been unusually patient with both the bar owners and protesting students, that every citizen has a right to petition his government. 

That right does not include halting the routine functioning of government.

No cause, including the special interests of the beer bars or the demands of welfare protesters three years ago merits the unlawful takeover of the Legislature. ...

Neither mobs in the street nor mobs in the Assembly chamber can be permitted to take government away from the people.

