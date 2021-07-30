Wisconsin gets an F in civics, US history -- Michael J. Petrilli and David Griffith

According to our reviewers, its civics standards “provide almost no content guidance,” while its U.S. history standards are “problematically vague and underdeveloped.” For example, one truly weak standard asks students to “compare and contrast the political, social, and economic status of marginalized groups both historically and in the present, both in the United States and worldwide” — which is an absurdly broad assignment.

As we recommend in our report, to have any hope of creating the guidelines that Wisconsin students and teachers deserve, the state’s education leaders need to start afresh. And while they’re at it, they should rethink their expectations for older kids and specifically require that high school students take at least one year of U.S. history and one semester of civics — as most states already do.