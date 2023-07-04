Last month members of the Wisconsin Assembly passed a measure to update our state’s alcohol laws, and it looks like the bill will clear the Senate and receive Gov. Tony Evers’ signature.

At the heart of the bill is creation of a new division within the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. This new division will oversee and enforce laws on alcohol. That should reduce the viability of claims that the law is being selectively enforced.

The update was also needed because consumers have far more opportunities to access alcohol today than they did when the current laws hit the books. The internet is the major change. There are businesses today that would have quite literally been impossible when the laws were passed, and figuring out how to address those has been a considerable challenge.

The fundamental system in Wisconsin is designed to keep any one company from establishing a monopoly. No single company could produce and sell alcohol in both the wholesale and retail markets. But proliferating craft breweries and other entrepreneurial efforts strained the system, which dates to the 1930s.

Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, put it well. He said everybody hates pieces of the bill, but loves others. That indicates the parties affected by the legislation understood the need for some give and take.

Swearingen was quoted in an Associated Press article as saying alcohol “has a rich history in the state of Wisconsin but it does need to be regulated.” The need for that regulation is made clear in the Assembly’s vote. A 90-4 tally clearly crosses partisan lines.

Why didn’t this happen sooner, given that everyone saw the need? Politics. It was too difficult to get legislators of various stripes, brewers, distillers and winemakers all on the same page.

There may well be a losing business model with the legislation. Operators of “wedding barns” were vocally opposed. The businesses don’t often hold liquor licenses themselves, depending instead on the licenses of those they contract with to provide alcohol for events.

Under the new legislation venues can get a permit for six events per year, and no more than one per month, or get a liquor license. Those in the wedding barn business have said the new options are either too cumbersome or too expensive.

But the payoffs for the state strike us as worth that risk. It puts wedding barns on the same footing as rival locations like banquet halls. Bartending licenses will shift from local municipalities to a statewide system.

Wineries will get expanded hours and regulation along the lines of craft breweries and distilleries. Pubs can open retail stores. And some bars in southeastern Wisconsin will be able to stay open longer during the Republican National Convention next summer, which is coming to Milwaukee.

Getting to this point with the legislation was clearly a tough job. It took years in which everyone recognized the need but no one could pull off meaningful reforms. Should politics be this hard? No. But that’s the reality of contemporary society.

Legislators deserve credit for finding a way to get the vast majority of the Assembly, and likely similar percentages of the Senate, on board. The same goes for the work to engage the businesses affected by the legislation and finding ways to compromise.

This is an example of government working. It’s nice to see.