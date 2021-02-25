Wireless telephone is a modern miracle -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

A La Crosse dispatch announces that sitting comfortable in a little room at the top of their home at 1615 Avon Street Sunday evening Mr. and Mrs. E. N. Fridgen listened to a sermon delivered by an eminent divine in a Philadelphia church. They heard the pipe organ play, heard the choir sing an anthem, and listened with interest to the exposition of the gospel which followed -- all through a wireless telephone set.

The incident shows to what a stage of development science has brought one of its latest developments. Only a few years ago, wireless telephony was a dream. Now it is so positive a reality that an amateur with a home-built apparatus can hear, in the midst of the continent, a clergyman addressing a congregation at tidewater thousands of miles away. What will be the eventual perfection of this device, to what remarkable practical uses it may be put in a few years, one may not even conjecture. It is only a few years since that Marconi's ether telegraph was a toy of science, but now the gossip, history and business of the world is daily confided to its mysterious waves.