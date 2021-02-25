Wireless telephone is a modern miracle -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb 25, 1921:
The person who said that the age of miracles is past should be made to eat his words.
A La Crosse dispatch announces that sitting comfortable in a little room at the top of their home at 1615 Avon Street Sunday evening Mr. and Mrs. E. N. Fridgen listened to a sermon delivered by an eminent divine in a Philadelphia church. They heard the pipe organ play, heard the choir sing an anthem, and listened with interest to the exposition of the gospel which followed -- all through a wireless telephone set.
"It was so clear," said Mr. Fridgen, "that we could even hear the echoing effect of the music in the church."
The incident shows to what a stage of development science has brought one of its latest developments. Only a few years ago, wireless telephony was a dream. Now it is so positive a reality that an amateur with a home-built apparatus can hear, in the midst of the continent, a clergyman addressing a congregation at tidewater thousands of miles away. What will be the eventual perfection of this device, to what remarkable practical uses it may be put in a few years, one may not even conjecture. It is only a few years since that Marconi's ether telegraph was a toy of science, but now the gossip, history and business of the world is daily confided to its mysterious waves.
The possibilities of thus extending the power of the human voice are awe-compelling. Suppose, for instance, that every hamlet in the country could have heard with its own ears an address of such moment to the country, say, as President Wilson's war message to Congress. What a tremendous unifying effect it would have had! Or suppose that the debates in Congress should, by means of wireless telephony, be daily conducted in the hearing of the whole citizenship -- would any member dare to ignore the sentiments of the folks back home when he knew that his whole district was, in effect, listening to him from the gallery?
Had one the time to run over in imagination the innovations in business and government that are possible even at the present stage of development of the wireless phone, their amazing total would be staggering.
If this is not a genuine, all-wool miracle, there never was one.