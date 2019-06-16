Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Ernie!
His caption about the end of the school year beat out more than 90 other entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
John Bollig
- of Madison: “No more pencils, no more books, no more SRO’s dirty looks.”
Wally Meyer
- of Madison: “What could be funner than the start of summer?”
Claire Ikeman
- of St. Louis Park, Minnesota: “Now all I need to do is convince mom and dad that ‘F’ is for fantastic.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.