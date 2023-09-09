Cathy Kliebenstein of Mazomanie is this week’s You Toon winner. Congratulations, Cathy!
Kliebenstein’s caption about dogs and the first day of school beat out more than 60 entries. She wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “In dog years, they’ll be home in about an hour.”
George Savage
- of Madison: “Spot, do you know how to throw a ball?”
Amy Mikkelsen
- of DeForest: “I just got them treat trained, and then they go back to school.”
People are also reading…
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.