Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner. Congratulations, Pete!
Lien’s caption about cellphones in schools beat out more than 60 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dean Witter of McFarland:
- “Looks like the AI twins are in my class again this year.”
Andrew Welhouse of Salt Lake City, Utah:
- “Are we even doing GPA this year? Or just GPT?”
Read Gilgen of St. George, Utah: “
- Just leave your humans at home or in your locker.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.