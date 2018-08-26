Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Pete!
His caption about back-to-school sales beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Don Pierce
- of Mauston: “AGH! I need a sabbatical year!”
Randy
- and
Barbara Vockroth
- of Beaver Dam: “I’m not that bored, I’m not that bored.”
Paul Johnsen
- of Fort Atkinson: “Mom, going back to school is not a national holiday.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.