Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Pete!

His caption about back-to-school sales beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Don Pierce

  • of Mauston: “AGH! I need a sabbatical year!”

Randy

  • and

Barbara Vockroth

  • of Beaver Dam: “I’m not that bored, I’m not that bored.”

Paul Johnsen

  • of Fort Atkinson: “Mom, going back to school is not a national holiday.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

