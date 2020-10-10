 Skip to main content
Winning caption shreds the competition in contest
Winning Ballot You Toon

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Jerry!

His caption about mailing absentee ballots beat out more than 75 entries. Murphy wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Scott Freeman

  • of Madison: “I hope my ballot doesn’t magically disappear like the virus was supposed to.”

Nicole Borland

  • of Madison: “No, this is not the dog’s ballot!”

Jim Kalupa

  • of Fitchburg: “That will go well with the absentee sorting machines.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

