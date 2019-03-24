Scott MacLauchlin of Evansville is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Scott!
His caption about Nails’ Tails, the controversial campus sculpture, beat out more than 100 other entries. MacLauchlin wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
John Bollig
- of Madison: “Should we put it under ‘sporting goods’ or ‘collectibles’ when we sell it on eBay?”
Tim Size
- of Madison: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but can it be eyed elsewhere?”
Joan Downs
- of Madison: “If I had a hammer ... ”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.