Winning caption isn't excited for cafeteria food
YOU TOON

Winning caption isn't excited for cafeteria food

Winning Robot caption

Larry Sharp of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Larry!

Sharp’s caption about delivery robots on campus beat out more than 70 entries. Sharp wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Scott Tredwell

  • of Advance, North Carolina: “I’ll be impressed when it outruns a dog, climbs a tree and crosses a power line.”

Dave Bouché

  • of Dane: “What say we crack open its shell and see what’s inside?”

Andrea Peterson Straus

  • of Madison: “Must’ve forgot where they buried their nuts!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

Related to this story

