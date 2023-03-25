Gregg Larson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Gregg!
Larson’s caption about the possibility of an official state rifle beat out more than 85 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
James Pertzborn
- of Chapel Hill, North Carolina: “CWD has spread to the Legislature.”
Jim Foelker
- of McFarland: “They always pass the buck and go after the doe.”
Wayne Jenson
- of Madison: “My vote is for a squirt gun.”
People are also reading…
Thanks to all the participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.