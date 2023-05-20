Jacob Klam of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jacob!
Klam’s caption about graduating with college debt beat out more than 70 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
- Karen Turner of Verona: "Looks like UW has graduated to I-O-UW."
- John Finkler of Middleton: "If only I could carry a football or bounce a basketball!"
- Brian TeLindert of Portage: "Our new double major: principal and interest."
Thanks to all the participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.