Hal Evensen of Verona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Hal!
His caption about BCycle adding electric bikes to its fleet beat out more than 80 other entries. Evensen wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
William P. Tishler
- of Dodgeville: “It’s harder to feel smug when you’re not pedaling.”
Kevin Ruppert
- of Madison: “You realize that these things are really powered by coal, don’t you?”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “This is not what I meant when I said our relationship needs a spark.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.