Winning caption is a hare too funny in this week's You Toon contest

Brian TeLindert of Portage is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Brian!
His caption about bunnies eating spicy hot cheese bread beat out more than 60 entries. TeLindert wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jon E. Gollmar
- of New Lisbon: “Hey, dummy, you can’t eat that stuff without a beer. This is Wisconsin, you know!”
Jim Wedde
- of Oregon: “I can’t believe you paid $40 for that loaf!”
Al Hendrick of Boscobel: “Spicy hop
- cheese bread?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.