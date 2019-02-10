Gary Pierce of Camp Douglas is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Gary!
His caption about our frigid weather beat out more than 90 entries. Pierce wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Tom Ikeman
- of Middleton: “That groundhog says you should be out in less than six weeks.”
Ed Malin
- of Madison: “So, are we still on for ice fishing tomorrow?”
David Bouché
- of Dane: “Only after experiencing hell freezing over can you truly appreciate a winter thaw.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.