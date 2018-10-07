Rick Roseneck of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Rick!
His caption about the Brewers making the playoffs beat out more than 75 entries. Roseneck wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Ernie Hanson
- of Madison: “Please drink responsibly — more celebrations to come!”
Delores Burrington
- of Palmyra: “Let’s party like it’s 1957!”
Cade Neubauer
- of Madison: “We will get the champagne, while the Cubs will get the w(h)ine.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.